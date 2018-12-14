Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Donald Duck's nephews blamed by drink driver for crash

Annie Perets
by
14th Dec 2018 1:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINK driver who rammed into another motorist and took off later told police it was Huey, Dewey and Louie's fault.  

Andrew Michael Moss blamed Donald Duck's nephews for his wrongdoing by claiming the Disney characters had borrowed his car.  

This is after police finally got to talk to the 41-year-old as he had jumped a fence and went walkabout when officers tried to find him.   

When Moss was finally breath tested, he blew an alcohol reading of .115.   

The Scarness man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving offences.   

The 41-year-old was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for seven months.  

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Young mum charged after baby washed up on beach

    Young mum charged after baby washed up on beach

    Crime THE young mother of a baby who washed up on a Gold Coast beach after dying in NSW has been charged with failing to protect her child from danger.

    • 14th Dec 2018 6:13 AM
    Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

    Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

    Health Janelle Ware's "support squad" will be out in force this weekend

    Koalas could be extinct within 40 years, expert warns

    premium_icon Koalas could be extinct within 40 years, expert warns

    Environment The threat to koalas has reached a critical point

    Residents fear the worst at 'sex pest' beach over summer

    premium_icon Residents fear the worst at 'sex pest' beach over summer

    Council News CCTV cameras will be installed to record lewd behaviour

    Local Partners