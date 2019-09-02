Cold Chisel star brings the hits back to Mullum

FORMER Cold Chisel band member and Australian rock music icon Don Walker brings his music show to the Northern Rivers this weekend.

During his Cold Chisel days, he was credited as the band's creative songwriting force.

He became known for his passionate and raw lyrical observations on Australian society and culture of the time.

His songwriting credits include the hit singles Flame Trees, Saturday Night, Choirgirl, Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye), Cheap Wine, and the Vietnam War song Khe Sanh, voted the eighth greatest Australian song of all time by the Australian Performing Rights Association in 2001.

Many of these songs still receive airplay on Australian radio to this day and have become ingrained in Australian music culture.

After Cold Chisel disbanded in 1983, Walker had a five-year hiatus before resuming recording.

The first album, Unlimited Address, released in 1989, showed a jazzier, Eastern European side to Walker's songwriting, reflecting his travels during the previous years.

Thirty years after the release of Unlimited Address, Walker has released three solo albums, two with Catfish and four as part of Tex, Don and Charlie.

At Mullum Ex Services Club, 58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 7.30pm. 18+. $40.