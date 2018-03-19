Don Page welcomes reappointment in key development role

NO REGRETS: Don Page will officially end his 27 years as State Member for Ballina at midnight on Friday, having announced his retirement in April last year. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

DON Page says we live in the best part of Australia, and he was committed to ensuring the "enormous potential of the region is achieved”.

The first step in achieving that goal was his reappointment as chair of the Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers.

The reappointment was announced by Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, John McVeigh

Dr McVeigh said: "I welcome the reappointment of Mr Donald Page as chair of RDA - Northern Rivers.”

"Mr Page's demonstrated leadership skills, subject matter expertise and strong background in both local and state government makes him the perfect candidate to continue to lead RDA Northern Rivers.

"RDAs are key contributors to regional economic development. RDA committees are highly valued facilitators of initiatives that grow local economies, promote opportunities and attract investment; this in turn provides confidence to regional areas.

"In addition, I would like to thank the 500-plus volunteer board members that serve on our 52 RDA committees across Australia for their ongoing support,” Dr McVeigh said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said, "I congratulate Don on his re-appointment as chair of the Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers”.

"Under his leadership, the RDA Northern Rivers has played an important and crucial role in fostering the economic development of our community, and importantly has focused on creating local jobs for local people.”

Mr Page said: "I am very pleased to be reappointed as chair of the committee by the minister. Recently Regional Development Australia has been given a new charter and combined with a new minister I believe there is a new energy throughout the organisation”.

"A new strategic direction will continue to build on sectors of the economy identified as key growth industries including; food manufacturing and agribusiness, digital economy, advanced manufacturing, visitor economy, education and training industry and the ageing economy.

"I also take this opportunity to thank the current board, whose term ends 30 June, 2018. I look forward to taking part in appointing a new board and a new director in the near future,” Mr Page said.

"We know that we live in the best region in Australia, and on behalf of the region I am committed to leading the RDA to ensure that appropriate opportunities are captured, and the enormous potential of the region is achieved.”

Tim Williamson, Acting Director, RDA - Northern Rivers said: "During his time as chair, Mr Page has demonstrated tremendous commitment to the economic and community development of the Northern Rivers region and is an invaluable source of support to the committee”.

"We are very pleased that he will now continue in the leadership capacity. He is highly respected right across the community, and the committee and I look forward to working with him in this next term.”

About Don Page: The grandson of former Prime Minister Sir Earle Page, and a former Deputy Leader of the Nationals. Mr Page was the State member for Ballina from 1988 to 2015 and held Shadow Ministry positions of Land and Water Conservation, Forestry, Roads, Housing, Regional Development, State Development, Skills Development and Training, Tourism and Small Business and Regulatory Reform, between 1988 and 2011.

He was the Shadow Minister for the North Coast from 2005 and then Minister for the North Coast and Minister for Local Government between 2011 and 2014. He retired in 2015.