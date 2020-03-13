Domino’s, Uber to offer ‘no contact’ delivery

Fast-food chains, and even the post office, have announced no contact delivery so if you’re quarantined you can still get food and your mail.

If you're in quarantine or have to go into lockdown, never fear: you can still get food.

Domino's, Uber Eats and Menulog are offering no contact delivery to keep customers and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food will be dropped at the door to be collected by the customer.

Domino's chief executive officer Don Meij said all their stores followed strict food safety and hygiene procedures, including regular handwashing, stations and wearing gloves when making pizzas.

But the new option goes a step further.

"If offering the option of a zero contact deliver gives our team members and customers peace of mind, then it's a step we're willing to take," he said.

"If offering the option of a zero contact deliver gives our team members and customers peace of mind, then it's a step we're willing to take," he said.

Safety is always our priority. We are actively monitoring the Coronavirus situation and are taking steps to help keep our communities safe in all the cities that we serve.



Learn more → https://t.co/zH3Yam5P7D — Uber (@Uber) March 12, 2020

Uber said it was "actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and taking steps to help keep our communities safe".

"We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now," they said.

"If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door."

Menulog told News Corp "customers will soon be able to request contactless deliveries" via the service as well.

Australia Post said if a customer was in self-isolation, the parcel would be left and a signature will not be sought from the customer.

Drivers and posties will also stand further back from the front door of the house.

Drivers and posties will also stand further back from the front door of the house.

WOOLIES, COLES

Woolworths and Coles are also offering no contact delivery.

"In the interests of driver safety, we have a dedicated delivery option for customers who feel unwell or are in self-isolation, which sees our drivers leave the orders unattended," a Woolworths spokesman said.

"For all other orders, we're continuing to offer delivery in the home.

"Our transport partners have been issuing regular advisories to all delivery drivers on hygiene protocols and workplace safety.

"We'll continue to monitor and respond to the latest public health advice in all our operations."

A Coles spokeswoman said they were continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation very closely.

"Demand for Coles Online has increased in the past two weeks, with many customers using our home delivery and Click & Collect services," she said.

Coles will also offer no contact delivery. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning.

"We have opened additional delivery windows and have extra delivery vans on the roads to meet the customer demand.

"Customers who notify Coles that they are self-quarantined will receive an unattended delivery."

She said every Coles Online van had also been equipped with hand sanitiser.

"We are confident that the measures we have in place are adequately addressing known risks, and we will continue to take advice from the Department of Health on this matter," she said.

"As a food retailer, Coles already has very high standards in place for the cleanliness of our stores. We have reinforced comprehensive cleaning and hygiene guidelines with all our team members for high-touch areas and are following our food safety plans."