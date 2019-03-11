Domino's entrepreneur in life changing car crash

Belinda Kate Smith, 28, is suing for $734,814.71 in damages from the fatigue driver Kayla Jarrett and her insurance company after a single vehicle accident in Central Queensland near Moranbah on February 1, 2016

A YOUNG Queensland entrepreneur owned and operated four Domino's sites before her life was completely turned around due to a fatigued driver.

Belinda Smith's solicitor Marguerita McIntosh from Shine Lawyers said the trajectory of Ms Smith's life has been irreversibly changed as a consequence of the accident.

"Belinda started working a part-time job with a large pizza chain at the age of 13 while still at school," MsMcIntosh said.

"Belinda was very ambitious and hardworking.

"By the age of 20 she had worked her way up to store manager, and by 21 she had purchased her first franchise using her hard-earned savings for the deposit.

"By 25, she owned and operated an additional three franchises, one at Moranbah and the other three in the Brisbane area.

"Belinda employed a team of over 200 staff and around 13 managers. She had the world at her feet."

Before the accident, MsSmith was successful, fit, happy, adventurous and outgoing. She said MsSmith was asleep in the back seat about 6am and 14km north of Moranbah when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

"Belinda was awoken by the screams of another passenger just before the vehicle left the highway at about 100km/h, colliding with a tree," MsMcIntosh said.

"There was no reception at the crash site, so the three occupants of her vehicle were taken by another vehicle to where there was phone reception, an ambulance was called and she was transported to Dysart Hospital.

"As a consequence of the accident, Belinda suffered serious injuries including a neck injury with headaches, back injury, chest injury, abdominal and chest bruising, a left foot injury, depression and anxiety.

"Following the accident Belinda was initially bed-bound and was cared for by her mother.

"She was unable to work for quite some time and even when she did return to work she was unable to work to the same capacity as she did prior to the accident.

"Belinda has since lost three of her stores and entered voluntary administration.

"She is now only 28 and continues to require care and assistance.

"She experiences ongoing pain on a daily basis, her pain is worsened by prolonged walking, standing or sitting.

"She experiences frequent panic attacks, flashbacks and anxiety."

Documents filed with the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on January22 state MsSmith alleges the defendant failed to manage her fatigue while driving; failed to maintain her Mitsubishi Triton dual cab ute on the road; and failed to apply the brakes to stop the vehicle from colliding with the tree.