Dominant Glee first through to grand final

Olivia Osborne, who scored three of Glee's four goals in their major semi-final win over Ballina in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey. Shez Napper

GLEE overcame Ballina 4-0 in an energetic, fast-paced major semi-final in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey on Saturday.

Minor premiers Glee opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Kim Clark followed the ball into the circle and pushed it into the backboard.

Ballina made numerous runs downfield throughout the game but were thwarted by the opposition's strong defence.

Glee scored again from a penalty corner when Olivia Osborne deflected the ball in.

It was 3-0 at half-time after Osborne capitalised on Cassie Hughes' strong pass into the circle.

Nella Bradford made several speedy, elusive runs down the sideline.

In the middle of the second half, capitalising on their ninth penalty corner, a sweeping tomahawk from Osborne completed her hat-trick and Glee's decisive win.

Ballina never lost momentum, executing strong passes and traps, but Glee's attack proved too much.

Glee is through to the grand final on September 15 while Ballina will now face Northern Star in the preliminary final this Saturday.

Star edged East Lismore 2-1 in a tight minor semi-final, with their penalty corner conversions proving to be the difference.

The first time Easts entered the circle Amanda Davey latched on to a through pass and scored.

Star's Kate Marshall equalised when she converted a penalty corner with a hard shot from the top of the circle midway through the first half.

Taquira McGrath gave Star the lead with a penalty corner conversion 19 minutes into the second half.

Too often long hits from East Lismore gave possession back to Star.

However, Denni-Lee Gray was outstanding and did a ton of work, supported by Abbey Harvey in goal, Clara Friswell and Hannah Franey.

For Star, Alana Albertini ran the ball with speed and skill while McGrath, Tracey Makings and Melinda Slade made some timely tackles and distributed the ball well in attack.