Bravehearts ‘Thunderstruck’ by Boomers

IN the build-up to Saturday's men's basketball semi-final, Scotland coach Rob Beveridge described the match-up with Australia as a "David and Goliath" situation.

He was right.

Except Goliath mercilessly stomped all over David at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.

Australia clinically and emphatically stormed its way to a 103-46 thrashing of Scotland to be the first team through to Sunday's gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games.

AC/DC's Thunderstruck was an appropriate song to be played inside the stadium at half-time as the Boomers went bang and crash to end the fairytale run of the basketball Bravehearts.

Jesse Wagstaff lead the Australian scoring against Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

The highly regarded Beveridge - Illawarra Hawks mentor and the Boomers assistant coach at the 2006 Commonwealth Games - had worked wonders to get Scotland into the semi-finals with four wins from three pool games and a quarter-final triumph over Nigeria.

Scotland beat England for the first time since 1977 in a pool game in Townsville to become national heroes, with their pride and passion producing some wonderful scenes.

It was the genuine feel-good story across the men's and women's basketball competitions, which have featured one-sided contest after one-sided contest.

But the plucky Scots were not feeling too warm and fuzzy in the first quarter when reality bit and bit hard.

Mitch Norton helped Australian put the Scots to the sword. Picture: Getty Images

The astute Beveridge also conceded pre-match that the Boomers were "light years" in front of Scotland in terms of talent.

He was right again.

With Daniel Kickert on fire early with eight of Australia's first 14 points, the Boomers bounded to a 20-4 first-quarter lead, after Scotland conneced on just two of 15 field goal attempts.

Australia went on an 11-2 tear to start the second term before Scotland settled and started hitting some shots.

But it was far too little, far too late as the Boomers quelled the brief Scottish uprising and took a 48-22 buffer into at half-time.

The Boomers went on a 30-2 run after the main break as Scotland's defence broke down while their offence also collapsed under the weight of mounting turnovers to trail by 51 points at three-quarter time.

Five Boomers finished in double figures with Jesse Wagstaff (17 points), Chris Goulding (15 points), Jason Cadee (14 points), Angus Brandt 14 points) and Kickert (12 points) leading the way in the scoring for Australia.