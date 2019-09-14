DOMINANCE CONTINUES: McAuley claim fifth straight title

INFLUENCER: McAuley White's Sam Lawson runs the ball through the middle against Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade grade final on Saturday night.

INFLUENCER: McAuley White's Sam Lawson runs the ball through the middle against Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade grade final on Saturday night. Mitchell Keenan

WOMEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: McAuley White have won their fifth straight Grafton Hockey Association women's first grade premiership with a commanding 4-1 victory over Sailors Roches Hotel on Brent Livermore Field today.

McAuley took an early lead in the game through a close range goal from Belinda James to set the tempo for the following 55-minutes.

Minor premiers McAuley continued to press their opponents and Sailors looked rushed under pressure.

Season top goalscorer Ellynie Cameron added a goal herself after going on a trademark run and the skilful forward made it two with a penalty stroke later in the game.

Sailors hit back with a late goal but the game was all but won as McAuley continued on their dominant reign in Grafton women's hockey.

Full report to follow.