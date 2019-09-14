Menu
INFLUENCER: McAuley White's Sam Lawson runs the ball through the middle against Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade grade final on Saturday night.
Hockey

DOMINANCE CONTINUES: McAuley claim fifth straight title

Mitchell Keenan
by
14th Sep 2019 8:52 PM
WOMEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: McAuley White have won their fifth straight Grafton Hockey Association women's first grade premiership with a commanding 4-1 victory over Sailors Roches Hotel on Brent Livermore Field today.

McAuley took an early lead in the game through a close range goal from Belinda James to set the tempo for the following 55-minutes.

Minor premiers McAuley continued to press their opponents and Sailors looked rushed under pressure.

Season top goalscorer Ellynie Cameron added a goal herself after going on a trademark run and the skilful forward made it two with a penalty stroke later in the game.

Sailors hit back with a late goal but the game was all but won as McAuley continued on their dominant reign in Grafton women's hockey.

Full report to follow.

