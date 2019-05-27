Domestic violence victims find hope in a world without fear

A new service is helping Richmond Valley women and children stay in their homes after escaping from domestic violence.

RICHMOND Valley women and children facing domestic violence now have the chance to remain in their home, safe from harm.

Local not-for-profit Momentum Collective has been awarded a three-year contract to deliver the NSW Government's Staying Home, Leaving Home program, which focuses on keeping women and children in their homes, by removing the violence.

Momentum Collective chief executive Virginia Walker said domestic and family violence was one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and children in Australia.

"When a woman decides to leave a violent relationship, it often means leaving the family home and moving away from the support networks - friends, family, schools,” she said.

"Working together with key agencies such as NSW Police, Courts and NSW Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services, this program helps women and families experiencing domestic violence to remain in their home and their community.”

Last financial year, the Staying Home, Leaving Violence program supported more than 2400 women and 4200 children across 23 locations in NSW to live safely in their family home or home of choice.

Director of Service Delivery for Momentum Collective Sarah Walker said hundreds of families in the region were affected by domestic and family violence each year.

"Last year Momentum Collective helped more than 2,500 women and children from across Northern NSW who were escaping family and domestic violence and needed a new home or needed support to remain safely in their own home,” she said.

"Through the Staying Home, Leaving Violence program, we can provide women in the Richmond Valley with a range of support; such as improving home security, help in managing finances, support for their children and help to navigate the complicated legal process.”

The free and voluntary service is for women aged over 18 years who have separated from a violent partner or family member, and who choose to remain in their own home.

For more information about Staying Home, Leaving Violence program, contact Momentum Collective's local office at Casino Neighbourhood Centre on (02) 6662 2898.