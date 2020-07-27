Menu
A 43-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence offences after allegedly following someone from Victoria to NSW.
Domestic violence accused cries ‘COVID’ when arrested

Jessica Lamb
27th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
AN ACCUSED domestic violence offender claimed to have COVID-19 when police arrested him for allegedly following a woman from Victoria to NSW.

Acting on a tip off, police found the 43-year-old man sleeping in a Victorian registered black Toyota Yaris at Tweed City Shopping Centre carpark about 9.15am on Friday.

Police alleged the man is a ‘high-risk domestic violence offender’ and had actively followed the alleged victim from Victoria into NSW before the woman fled to Queensland.

When the man was arrested by plain clothes police and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, two mobile phones were seized.

The man was charged with two outstanding warrants relating to domestic violence offences.

He was bail refused at Tweed Heads Court on Saturday.

The accused claimed to have COVID-19 however tests and health records proved this was not the case and he remains in custody.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  • 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  • Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  • MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  • LifeLine: 13 11 14
  • Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  • Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277
