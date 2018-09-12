Rapid ranks: Australia’s next generation of fast bowlers revealed

No one embraces pure, unbridled pace more than Australian cricket fans, and now, each state coach has revealed their quickest bowlers ready to step up.

No one embraces pure, unbridled pace more than Australian cricket fans, and now, each state coach has revealed their quickest bowlers ready to step up.

Whether it was Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson in the '70s, or Brett Lee and Shaun Tait in the '00s, few things have excited home crowds more than seeing an Australian bowler whisking the ball within centimetres of the batsman's grille at high speed.

Right now Australia's attack has three men capable of doing so, with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood all bowling above 140km/h, with Starc and Cummins regularly operating around the 150km/h mark. But what about the next generation of fast bowlers?

Ahead of the start of the domestic season on Sunday, foxsports.com.au spoke to every state coach in the country to find out who Australia's fastest uncapped bowlers are.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

David Moody made his first-class debut for Western Australia in 2015 and has been a regular for the Warriors since.

David Moody - 23 years old - around 140km/h

12 List A matches - 12 wickets at 43.50

21 first-class matches - 67 wickets at 35.22

Right-arm quick David Moody made his first-class debut for Western Australia in 2015 and has been a regular for the Warriors since.

He has racked up 21 first-class appearances, and a further 12 List A matches for the state, taking a total of 79 wickets (36.48) in all forms.

Last year, he took six wickets at 35.83 across five games at the One-Day Cup.

Moody was then struck with injury, and is not expected to feature for the state until after this year's edition of the tournament, new coach Adam Voges said.

"He was struck down with stress fractures last year but had been pretty durable up until then," he added.

"He gets them through really nicely.

"He's probably not going to be ready for the JLT Cup but we're hoping to have him ready by the first Shield game."

Voges said Moody regularly bowls around the 140km/h mark.

TASMANIA

Riley Meredith is among Tasmania’s fastest bowlers, coach Adam Griffith said.

Aaron Summers - 22 years old - >140km/h

One T20 match - no wickets, 10.33 runs per over

Riley Meredith - 22 years old - >140km/h

Seven List A matches - five wickets at 65.80

Two first-class matches - two wickets at 68.50

Two T20 matches - one wicket at 63.00

Coach Adam Griffith pointed out right-arm 22-year-olds Aaron Summers and Riley Meredith as his state's fastest bowlers.

"They're both pretty quick when they're up and going," he added.

Griffith said both quicks bowl at more than 140km/h "when they're going well".

Aaron Summers has some serious pace.

Despite being the same age, Summers is the rookie of the pair, having only played in a T20 match at senior level.

Meredith, however, made his List A debut for Cricket Australia XI in January 2017, before playing in his first Sheffield Shield match with Tasmania in November.

He was part of the Hobart Hurricanes side who produced an upset against Perth Scorchers in the semi-final of last season's Big Bash League. He took 1-29 at 9.66 runs per over.

Summers didn't take a wicket in his sole BBL game, against Melbourne Renegades in December, going for 10.33 runs per over.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Mickey Edwards is a standout fast bowler for New South Wales, coach Phil Jaques said.

Mickey Edwards - 23 years old - >140km/h

Four List A matches - five wickets at 35.40

Two first-class matches - five wickets at 30.60

One T20 match - no wickets, 10.33 runs per over

A handful of names stand out to coach Phil Jaques when discussing his bulging pace ranks.

"There are a couple of young quicks - Chad Sammut, Ryan Hadley - who are decent pace," he said.

"There are also a couple of guys in club cricket that have bowled good pace who are in our second XI system as well."

There is a clear standout, however, and that is 23-year-old right-armer Mickey Edwards.

"He's the obvious one ... He's probably our standout as far as that (speed) goes," Jaques said.

He believes Edwards typically bowls around 140km/h, but is faster than that at his peak.

Edwards burst onto the domestic scene last year, making his senior debut at the JLT One-Day Cup. He played four matches, taking five wickets at 35.40, for 5.20 runs per over.

Edwards then featured in two Sheffield Shield games where he took another five wickets at 30.60.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Spencer Johnson is ready to hit the ground running after missing most of last season with an ankle injury.

Spencer Johnson - 22 years old - around 145km/h

One List A match - one wicket at 72.00

Described as "raw, hungry talent" by his state's cricket association, left-arm speedster Spencer Johnson is ready to hit the ground running after missing most of last season with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old will bring with him sheer pace, which coach Jamie Siddons believes could tip 145km/h this year.

"Spencer Johnson has the capacity to get it up to around 140-145km/h when he gets fit and up and running," warned Siddons.

Johnson made his senior debut against Victoria last year, taking the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Seb Gotch, and finishing with figures of 1-72 off his ten overs.

He is yet to play another match for a Redbacks senior team since, but is expected to feature more often this season after coming back from injury.

Siddons said his teammate Daniel Worrall bowls a similar pace, although he represented Australia in three ODIs in 2016.

QUEENSLAND

Brendan Doggett has recently had a sniff around the national set-up, playing in Australia A’s two four-day matches in India this month.

Brendan Doggett - 24 years old - >140km/h

Eight first-class matches - 31 wickets at 28.19

Eight List A matches - 11 wickets at 41.27

Seven T20 matches - seven wickets at 32.57

Brendan Doggett has recently had a sniff around the national set-up, and was selected for Australia's Test tour of the UAE to face Pakistan.

His national selection is Queensland's loss, as he will be unavailable to send down express pace for the Bulls in a third JLT One-Day Cup campaign.

The right-arm quick's first season saw him take six wickets for Cricket Australia XI at 38.50, before taking five wickets for Queensland at 44.60 last year.

"Brendan Doggett bowls very quick and he's learning the game very quickly ... he's very impressive as a young bowler and as a young man," Queensland coach Wade Seccombe said.

"He's quite level and I think he's really grown into a very good fast bowler."

Seccombe said Doggett also bowls over 140km/h when he is at his peak.

The coach added: "He's in that Australia A squad and he could push for higher honours in both red and white-ball cricket."

VICTORIA

Zak Evans - 18 years old - unknown

Yet to play at senior level

Youngster Zak Evans heads into this domestic season somewhat as an unknown entity who is yet to make his senior debut for Victoria.

Although, the 18-year-old represented Australia at this year's under-19 World Cup. He took three wickets at 31.66, including figures of 2-26 in the side's semi-final win over Afghanistan.

"Young Zak Evans is probably one with some good ball speed," coach Andrew McDonald said.

"He played in the Australian under-19s last year, so he's probably the one with the raw pace that we have in the squad."

McDonald said he was unsure how quickly the right-armer bowls, but was impressed by what he observed in the nets.

"He hasn't been at full pace yet but just observing with the naked eye, he's got some good ball speed, so we'll be interested to see what he can get to," he said.