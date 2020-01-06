Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters
News

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters

Shiloh Payne
6th Jan 2020 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has been spotted among a sea of people on Saturday in a popular Kingscliff swimming spot.

Genevieve Faulkner captured the moment on camera as the sea mammal made its way through a frolicking crowd in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," she said.

"A couple of kids were jumping and diving in order to get close to it but it was pretty quick, very fast".

Tweed shire councillor James Owen said the crystal-clear channel played home to a number of marine animals, with dolphins frequenting the area to catch fish.

"Every year you'll have a few dolphins generally chasing the fish - to me that says it's pretty healthy," he said.

"There's no better place in the world at high tide than Kingscliff at Cudgen Creek, it has crystal clear water and so much sea life".

Over the years Councillor Owen has heard of Octopus, Eels, Dolphins and fish sightings in the popular creek.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community".

cudgen creek kingscliff twdcommunity twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        premium_icon Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        News Local RFS volunteers have been fighting fires for months yet still they willingly jump in the truck to help their RFS mates

        BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        premium_icon BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        News Leadership and communication were the focus when almost half the LGA was burned

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...

        Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        premium_icon Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        News WITH the severe drought, a current trend has seen people ditching the chlorine and...