Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

Javier Encalada
| 26th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,
METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

NORTHERN Rivers musicians only have a couple of weeks left to enter the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) is seeking independent music now with the deadline for 2017 entries looming.

The deadline to enter closes on September 8 at 9pm.

The event is open to anyone from the (02) 66 telephone area code, including the Lower Tweed to Bellingen.

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

The instructions on how to upload songs are avalble at the NCEIA's website, but categories such as Album of the Year, Production and Music Video require hard copies also being submitted.

Along with the songs, artists wil need to submit a short bio, a high resolution photo and access to any links to the act's work, such as websites, and social media links.

The NCEIA's vice president, Mariska Pinkerton, said that even though there is a strong and vibrant Heavy and Hard music community in this area, this category is often under represented.

Brooklet's Carmen Cane won the Best Muci Video award at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015 for her song Glory Man.
Brooklet's Carmen Cane won the Best Muci Video award at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015 for her song Glory Man. Karin von Behrens

"It is the same categories such as Jazz, Soul / Gospel, Electronic and Urban /Hip-Hop/Funk."

"If a category doesn't receive enough entries, it is removed from the awards process, which is a shame to see any music under represented.

"Don't leave applications until the last moment, give yourself time to go through the process and read the categories carefully before entering."

Ms Pinkerton said tickets are on sale now from the Ballina RSL Club's website.

"If you sign up as a member, you get your tickets at a discounted price," she said.

Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award last week in the Folk category
Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award last week in the Folk category

Members will be emailed their discount details next month, after the entries are closed.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium.

Visit http://nceia.org.au/for more info or to entering songs.

This year's categories

1. Music for Children

2. Instrumental

3. Soul / Gospel (includes devotional non-Christian)

4. Urban / Hip-Hop / Funk

5. Heavy & Hard

6. Protest and/or Environmental

7. Jazz

8. Electronic

9. Adult Contemporary

10. Youth (up to the age of 19)

11. Music video

12. Alternative / Indie

13. Blues

14. Folk

15. Rock

16. Pop

17. Country

18. Production

19. World / Reggae

20. Promotional Package

21. Song Writer of the Year

22. Female Vocal

23. Male Vocal

24. Song of the Year

25. Album of the Year

Goonellabah teen Lucinda Gray won the Female Vocal award at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015.
Goonellabah teen Lucinda Gray won the Female Vocal award at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015. Karin von Behrens
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina rsl club nceia dolphin awards northern rivers entertainment whatson

