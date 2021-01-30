Menu
IMPACT Community Services is once again running the popular Skillsets for Successful Tenancies - Dollars and Sense course. Photo: Contributed.
Dollars and Sense: Popular program for tenants returns

30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
IMPACT Community Services is once again running the popular Skillsets for Successful Tenancies - Dollars and Sense course, and if you're looking to get an extra advantage in Bundaberg's difficult rental market, it could be just the ticket.

IMPACT's Lesley Allen said the free tenancy training program would help to educate tenants about important tenancy and life skills required to rent a property.

Ms Allen said IMPACT was passionate about supporting tenants experiencing difficulty in entering the rental market or keeping a property.

Bundaberg's rental vacancy rate was 0.4% for the December 2020 quarter, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

Course participants are given a certificate of achievement upon completion which can be attached to their rental application.

It's especially helpful for those who don't have a rental history, whether you are new to the market or have previously been living in a mortgaged property and are no longer doing so.

The course was created by the Tenancy Skills Institute (TSI) for which IMPACT is an accredited trainer.

The institute spent four years putting the course together, consulting multiple real estate professionals to identify tenancy issues and formulating the course content according to core competencies that a good tenant needs to have.

The TSI says the course creates tenants who were not only aware of their rights and responsibilities, but who could also effectively communicate with their landlords, clean and maintain a property, as well as manage their finances.

The next face-to-face course begins on Wednesday, March 3 and continues on the following three Wednesdays (March 10, 17 and 24).

The great thing about the course is its flexibility, as those who would prefer to do it online can do it anytime.

For more information call Lesley Allen at IMPACT on 4153 5233.

 

