’Doing it tough’: Community vigil for Kelly

Gold Coast mum of three murdered in front of kids

A grieving Gold Coast community will come together on Monday afternoon to show support for the family of a mother of three allegedly murdered by her estranged husband.

Kelly Wilkinson's burnt body was found at her Arundel home last Tuesday, and Brian Johnston, who is still in an induced coma, has been charged with her murder.

A community vigil will be held at the Parkwood Golf Course on Monday. Local MP Sam O'Connor will read a statement from her family, and the head of a local domestic violence prevention centre that Ms Wilkinson had engaged with will also speak.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Kelly Wilkinson on the Gold Coast on Monday, April 26. Picture: Supplied

The chaplain of the school where Ms Wilkinson's two eldest children attended will also speak, and a band will perform one of her favourite songs.

Mr O'Connor said it was an opportunity for the community to come together and pay tribute to Ms Wilkinson.

"(The broader community) is doing it tough. You never expect this sort of thing to happen in your own area, and a lot of people are feeling this over the last week," he told the Today show.

"It's triggered a lot of people's own experiences … it's everyone from mums who used to walk their kids to school with Kelly, to parents who might have had kids in the same class, to people who live in that area who know it as a quiet family area. They really are shocked by this tragedy."

Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly killed by her estranged husband Brian Johnston last week. Picture: Facebook

The community, as well as strangers who had never known Ms Wilkinson, was "absolutely shocked" by the amount of contact she had with police and service organisations, Mr O'Connor said.

"There's clearly an issue with domestic violence orders … We really need to fast-track those laws to criminalise coercive control," he said.

"But there's a broader cultural problem among men that we really need to face up (to). "Overwhelmingly, men are the perpetrators in these instances, and men need to … get help."

A statement will be read on behalf of Kelly Wilkinson's family at the vigil. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Mr O'Connor said Ms Wilkinson's family were "doing it pretty tough" but were focusing on the practicalities.

"Kelly leaves behind three beautiful kids, and one of her sisters - who already has five kids of her own - will be taking them in … and they're talking about everything from house renovations to bunk beds to figuring out what sort of vehicle will take that many people," Mr O'Connor said.

A GoFundMe has been set up, with more than $200,000 already donated to support Ms Wilkinson's family.

The community vigil will begin at 4.45pm on Monday afternoon at the Titans training oval at the Parkwood Golf Course.

