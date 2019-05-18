Halves hit straps as Dogs bite back to bury Titans

PRESSURE is mounting on Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan after a Kieran Foran inspired Canterbury ensured the Titans slumped to their worst start to a season in the club's history.

The Bulldogs were all spirit and fight in their road-trip victory, scoring 22 unanswered points - which included keeping the Titans scoreless for the final 63 minutes of the match.

With only next season remaining on his current contract, Brennan is desperately in need of results as he faces the grim reality of coaching the first Titans team to boast just two wins after 10 rounds.

It was there in glimpses last week in his comeback from six weeks out with injury, but on Saturday former Kiwi half Kieran Foran went to another level as the epitome of control, class and execution.

Trailing the Titans 16-0 nil after 17 minutes, the Dogs were their own worst enemy as they came up with four errors and 10 missed tackles inside the first 20 minutes.

All Foran needed was some possession - and once he did, he went about calmly slicing and dicing the Titans defence.

Ash Taylor had a mixed day for the home side. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

In all, Foran laid on three of the Bulldogs four tries.

His 25m cut-out pass for winger Jayden Okunbor to score his first of two tries, in the 32nd minute, was pure quality.

Be it was his passing and intent to take on the line or astute kicking game - highlighted best by his try-assist for Marcelo Montoya in the first-half - that gave the Dogs hope, both throughout the match and undoubtedly for the weeks ahead.

Young Jack Cogger showed he can become the future for Canterbury with his best performance in a blue and white jumper.

Jayden Okunbor scored a double for the Bulldogs. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The son of former Magpies favourite Trevor Cogger, the 21-year-old is forming an increasingly comfortable combination with Foran.

He has a good long kick and showed smart vision to link with his speed men. But the good players show no fear taking on the defensive line.

And when the game was in the balance with 10 minutes remaining it was the young halfback who double dummied and pushed past Titans duo Tyrone Roberts and Brian Kelly to score his first try for the club.

CANTERBURY 22 (J Okunbor 2 J Cogger M Montoya tries N Meaney 3 goals) bt GOLD COAST 16 (D Copley2 tries A Taylor 4 goals) at Cbus Super Stadium. Referee: Peter Gough, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski. Crowd: 10,105.