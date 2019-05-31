Dogs are loving the attention ahead of the Lennox festival

Brooke Ellis with Bailey who will compete in the golden oldie event at the 2019 Dogs of Lennox charity at the Love Lennox Festival this Saturday.

DOGS from across the region will be putting their best paw forward during the Love Lennox Festival this weekend.

The annual Dogs on Lennox charity dog show is on Saturday, June 1 to raise money for Guide Dogs Australia.

"We have five categories: there's best dressed, best trick, waggiest tail, golden oldies for all the dogs ten-years and older and best paw shake," organiser and dog trainer Brooke Ellis said.

"Guide Dogs Australia is an awesome charity to be supporting, they're providing life changing support of a guide dog."

Ms Ellis said the whole community always loved to get involved as it was a fun day out for all ages.

"It's an event by the people for the people to help other people," she said.

"If they don't participate, they're welcome to come down and have a watch. It's about bringing the community together. It brings delight and a bit of a break to people's lives and have fun.

"Anyone can win, we're here for a lot of fun as it's not a serious event. Whether you're a five-year-old dog handler or you're 70-years-old wanting to bring your dog down, everyone is welcome.

"In the past we've had Snoopy, Superman and matching dresses with the owners.

"We've got a lot of local businesses who have helped contributed to the gift bags to hand out."

The charity dog show starts at 9.15am on Saturday, June 1 in Ross Park, Lennox Head. Each category costs $2 to enter.

For more information, visit www.lovelennox.com.au