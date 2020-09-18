DOGGO PARADISE: Drinking fountains, beach off-leash area

Doggos love splashing around at the beach, especially off the lead. Picture: Renae Droop

A POPULAR dog off-leash area on Airforce Beach at Evans Head will be extended.

Richmond Valley councillors voted to extend the zone by 230m to the south, towards Main Beach, and to install pet-friendly water fountains and doggie bag dispensers.

This section of the beach is off limits to four-wheel drives, making it extra peaceful for you and your doggo.

The council's general manager, Vaughan Macdonald said the decision came after extensive community consultation about this off-leash area and other areas in Evans Head.

One alternative had been to fence the second off-leash area within Coast Guard Park near the fishermen's co-op, or to move the off-leash area to Paddon Park and install fencing there.

"However, there was no clear consensus over a preferred option, with some strong submissions against fencing either area, six submissions for the current area to stay as is, and eight submissions for Paddon Park to be the area of choice," Mr Macdonald said.

"It's understandable that dog walking enthusiasts would like to have a longer area to exercise their dogs away from vehicles.

"As council had allocated $25,000 for the fencing project, this money will be reallocated into upgrading dog walking amenities at the Airforce Beach entrances and the delivery of other relevant infrastructure.

"Councils have the challenging task of striking the balance on community opinions.

"This decision aims to find that balance and provide a 'win-win' for the community, showing council listens and then acts on community feedback."