Wild dogs captured by a North Coast Local Land Services camera.
Wild dogs captured by a North Coast Local Land Services camera.
Pets & Animals

Dog walkers warned of bait

Rachel Vercoe
by
10th Nov 2018 3:00 AM | Updated: 3:00 AM

IF you like to let your dog roam around while you're out walking, you might want to think twice about doing so for the next three months.

With reports of wild dogs and foxes in packs as large as ten seen roaming the north Woolgoolga and Mullaway areas, Local Land Services is assisting landholders affected by the animals by laying out 1080 baits.

A number of wild dog attacks on domestic and native animals have been reported with a number of them being killed or maimed.

Local Land Services were contacted by local residents who have had animals killed or maimed asking for assistance to eliminate the dangers from the wild dogs and foxes.

After conducting risk assessments, 1080 baits are being laid on properties to the north of Darkum Creek and between Solitary Islands Way and Darkum Road, Mullaway.

The 1080 baits will be laid out during a three month period from tomorrow until February 15, 2019.

Residents are being urged to restrain their domestic dogs during this three month period as eating a bait could lead to injury or death.

bait baiting dogs pets
Coffs Coast Advocate

