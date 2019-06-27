Menu
MISSING YOU, DAD: Ben Gould at his Greenridge farm with working dog Rush, looking at a photo of his late father John Gould.
Dog trial trophy to honour 'quiet achiever'

Susanna Freymark
27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
BEN GOULD reckons if his dad was here, he'd be a little embarrassed about a dog trial trophy being named in his honour.

"He was a quiet achiever but he would have liked it," his son Ben said.

John Gould died last month and the inaugural John Gould Memorial Open Dog Trial is a fitting way to honour his memory.

At his Greenridge farm, Ben said he wouldn't mind being the first person to have their name on the perpetual trophy.

He'll be entering four of his Riverside Working Dogs.

"We're expecting a couple of hundred runs at the event," Ben said.

The John Gould Memorial Dog Trail is on July 20-21 at the Casino Showgrounds.

Gates open 9am. Gold coin donation entry. Event includes heavy horses, vintage cars, trucks, tractors, engines and markets.

For more info email casinoshowsociety@bigpond.com. For dog trial info call Ben on 0429 468 992.

