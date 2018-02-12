Vale Fraser: Top dog of the bush

Former Auctioneer Fraser Ramsey of Casino. Pictured at The Casino Sale Yards. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Former Auctioneer Fraser Ramsey of Casino. Pictured at The Casino Sale Yards. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

THERE are few photos of Fraser Ramsey in recent years without Judy by his side or at his feet.

His border collie will miss her master's voice, as will the community of Bonalbo.

Fraser Ramsey died age 88 at St Michael's home in Casino where he spent the last month.

Survived by his wife Laurene and children Allan, Helen, Susan and Elizabeth, Fraser's funeral is planned for Friday at the Casino Showgrounds.

Fraser Ramsey sits next to the new Bonalbo dog statue. Susanna Freymark

Last year, when Bonalbo finally got its forever dog, it was Fraser's expert opinion Sharon Tucker sought to make sure the bronze kelpie statue had exactly the right stance.

It is a fitting memory for a man who was instrumental in bringing the first working dog trial to Bonalbo and Australia.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow lived near the Ramsey family since the 70s.

"Being an auctioneer for many years, Fraser contributed to the community and our rural industries on many fronts," Clr Mustow said. "He will be greatly missed."

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said Fraser Ramsey was a true gentleman.

FRONT PAGE: Sharon Tucker, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, NCMC chair John Seccombe, David Whitney and Fraser Ramsey at the unveiling of the Bonalbo dog statue. Susanna Freymark

Former Kyogle and Richmond Valley mayor Ernie Bennett said Fraser Ramsey would be long remembered for his involvement in the rural sector for a lifetime.

"He was always stepping forward to participate and help run events like camp drafting, ag shows, dog trials, to name just a few," Mr Bennett said.

RIGHT: Fraser Ramsey at the Casino saleyards. PIC: MARC STAPLEBERG BOTTOM RIGHT: Fraser Ramsey at the unveiling of Bonalbo's dog statue with his own dog by his side. BOTTOM LEFT: Fraser Ramsey, third frOm left, at the opening of the Casino Livestock Exchange in 1983 with Federal Member Doug Anthony and wife Margo, Ken Smith and Ed Schofield. Helen Trustum

Former Casino mayor Charlie Cox said he was saddened by the news.

"We have lost a strong, colourful character who loved his work and our community. Always enjoyed his company and just loved his one-liners," Charlie said.

FUNERAL DETAILS

At the Casino Showgrounds on Friday, February 16 at 11am.