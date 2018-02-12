Vale Fraser: Top dog of the bush

THERE are few photos of Fraser Ramsey in recent years without Judy by his side or at his feet.
His border collie will miss her master's voice, as will the community of Bonalbo.
Fraser Ramsey died age 88 at St Michael's home in Casino where he spent the last month.
Survived by his wife Laurene and children Allan, Helen, Susan and Elizabeth, Fraser's funeral is planned for Friday at the Casino Showgrounds.
Last year, when Bonalbo finally got its forever dog, it was Fraser's expert opinion Sharon Tucker sought to make sure the bronze kelpie statue had exactly the right stance.
It is a fitting memory for a man who was instrumental in bringing the first working dog trial to Bonalbo and Australia.
Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow lived near the Ramsey family since the 70s.
"Being an auctioneer for many years, Fraser contributed to the community and our rural industries on many fronts," Clr Mustow said. "He will be greatly missed."
Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said Fraser Ramsey was a true gentleman.
Former Kyogle and Richmond Valley mayor Ernie Bennett said Fraser Ramsey would be long remembered for his involvement in the rural sector for a lifetime.
"He was always stepping forward to participate and help run events like camp drafting, ag shows, dog trials, to name just a few," Mr Bennett said.
Former Casino mayor Charlie Cox said he was saddened by the news.
"We have lost a strong, colourful character who loved his work and our community. Always enjoyed his company and just loved his one-liners," Charlie said.
.
FUNERAL DETAILS
At the Casino Showgrounds on Friday, February 16 at 11am.