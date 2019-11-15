Dog squad sniff out drink driver after crash

Nickolas John Gerrard received a suspended sentence after crashing his car with alcohol in his system.

BUNDABERG Magistrate Andrew Moloney has told a father to grow up after the man bolted after crashing his car after a drinking session.

Nickolas John Gerrard pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and failing to have proper control of a vehicle.

On the night of July 5, police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Thornton St.

When police arrived on scene they saw the vehicle had veered off the road into a garden bed and no one was in the vehicle at the time.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court the dog squad was deployed and located Gerrard, who had injuries consistent with a car crash and alcohol could be smelt on his breath.

He was detained and taken to Bundaberg Hospital where a blood sample was taken and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.140.

The informant, who was a passenger, told police they had told Gerrard "he was driving like a f--k head and told him to slow down".

Gerrard lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the side of the road.

Sen Const Pattinson tendered Gerrard's lengthy history to the court which included traffic offences in both his traffic and criminal record.

She said Gerrard was on parole at the time for cumulative sentences.

Gerrard's lawyer Matt Messenger told the court his client had started steps to address his problem with alcohol.

Mr Messenger conceded his client's history was against him.

Mr Moloney took into account Gerrard's guilty plea and circumstances of the offending. He also took into account the fact Gerrard was on parole at the time of the offence after receiving a sentence in 2017.

"Your history is appalling … you are on very, very thin ice," he said.

Gerrard was sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

He was disqualified from driving for seven months.