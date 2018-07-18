Dog sniff not enough to expel you from Splendour

FUNSTERS: First festival goers arrive to set up camp at North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass 2018.

FUNSTERS: First festival goers arrive to set up camp at North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass 2018. Javier Encalada

NSW Police will not be tolerating attempts to take illicit drugs into North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass 2018 this weekend, but it will not be kicking punters out of the festival unless illicit substances have been found in their possession.

Chief Inspector Gary Cowan from Tweed Byron Police District said that is the policy that will be followed at the festival.

"We've got nearly 300 extra police here, and most people are thankful that we are here, because we are here for them," he said.

"Any antisocial behaviour (will not be tolerated), and rest assured that if you get detected with drugs, you'll have your ticket ripped up and you will not come into the event."

Insp Cowan explained that "detected' means that police must find an illegal substance on a person for them to be expelled from the venue.

"You must have drugs on you for us to take any action."

This comes after punters were expelled from Sydney Olympic Park's Above & Beyond show last June when sniffer dogs indicated they may be carrying an illegal substance but no drugs were found on them.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Insp Cowan said the extra 300 police are paid by Splendour organisers and are mostly coming from Sydney.

"The promoters pay for the majority of the police here," he said.

"We have our own drug dog operation that the local police district pay for, but all the police you see on site are paid by the promoters."

The extra police presence was once again coming from Sydney, Insp Cowan said, and includes mounted police.

"There are two (mounted) police officers who will come up from Sydney, they assist with security with the horses on all the perimeters," he said.

"The riot squad is here also for crowd management, plus we have (private security company) OSG personal as well to assist with the movement of 20,000 people coming in and out of the amphitheatre safely."

"This is an iconic event, and an hour after the tickets go for sale the event is sold out, so what does this tell you? We've had no major injuries here ever, it is a very well managed event."