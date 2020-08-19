Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Crime

Dog ‘shot dead’ by neighbour, cops say

by Angie Raphael
19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and other offences after allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's dog in Western Australia.

Police say the red cloud kelpie cross doberman named Splinter had wandered onto the man's Jurien Bay Vista property on Sunday afternoon, and as his owner called him back, the accused came through his front door and shot the dog with a rifle.

Splinter was rushed to the Dongara Veterinary Clinic but died on the way there.

The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force
The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force

Police say they seized seven rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the alleged shooter.

He has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty, possessing an unlicensed firearm, failing to provide adequate storage facilities to ensure firearms or ammunition safety, and discharging a firearm to cause fear or danger.

He is scheduled to face Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 3.

Originally published as Dog 'shot dead' by neighbour, cops say

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Premium Content Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Breaking FIREFIGHTERS are on scene, working to establish containment lines around the grassfire.

        Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        Premium Content Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        News The council is in early discussions with landowners

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...

        International students given access to emergency food hampers

        Premium Content International students given access to emergency food...

        News The program offers support to international students impacted during COVID-19.

        • 19th Aug 2020 2:00 PM