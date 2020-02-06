Dog owners will love this mystery box at beach entrance

No one knows who the stick fairy is, but we do know they're popular among the local dogs at Seven Mile Beach.

No one knows who the stick fairy is, but we do know they're popular among the local dogs at Seven Mile Beach.

A BOX filled with sticks of different sizes and dog toys has mysteriously appeared on the beach at Lennox Head.

Tintenbar dog owners Rebecca and John Rogers were thrilled to find it fastened to the post on the entrance to the off-leash dog area at Seven Mile Beach.

In a letter to the editor, they thanked the "kind person" who created the lovely box for sticks.

"It is an item of rustic beauty and it even came filled with sticks of the right size and shape," they said.

"We have often scoured the beach and dunes looking for a throw stick for our dog and now we can pick one out at the start of our walk and return it to the box as we leave the beach.

"Brilliant idea. Many thanks from all who are getting a lot of joy from this simple idea."

Dog beaches in the area

There are a number of dog-friendly beaches along the coast from Ballina to Byron Bay.

In Ballina, dogs are permitted at Sharpes Beach (leash required), Angels Beach (leash required), Seven Mile Beach north of Lake Ainsworth, The Sand Spit Richmond River, and Patchs Beach 500m north and 500m south of the access point.

In Byron Bay, you can walk your dog at Belongil Beach which starts at Main Beach car park and runs all the up to Manfred Street in the main residential area of Belongil.

You can also walk your dog at Tallow Beach between Jarman Street and the boundary of Arakwal National Park.