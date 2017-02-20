Dog owners warned Parvovirus on the increase

Dog owners are warned of an outbreak of Parvovirus near Grafton.

AREAS of the Clarence Valley are under intense scrutiny from veterinary clinics after an outbreak of parvovirus in Grafton and South Grafton this week.

Dr Chris Gough from Riverbank Animal Hospital in South Grafton said there were certain pockets in South Grafton which had been classified as high-risk.

"Parvovirus is a highly infectious disease that survives for a long time in the environment, particularly in warm humid weather, like we have been experiencing over the last few weeks,” Dr Gough said.

"The biggest thing that is generally not understood is that people will transfer the virus around and their dogs will contract the virus from the environment.

"People can take it home on their shoes or tyres.”

Three veterinary clinics in Grafton and South Grafton diagnosed seven cases of the disease in one day last week.

Because of the highly contagious nature of the disease, veterinary clinics in Grafton and South Grafton are taking every precaution to ensure they contain the outbreak.

Dr Gough said that people don't realise how important it was to vaccinate their dogs.