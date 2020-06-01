Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

BE CAUTIOUS: Lismore City Council are reminding dog owners to follow responsible pet ownership rules and keep their dog on a leash. Photo: Lismore City Council

WHILE residents are either at home or working from home due to Covid-19, Lismore City Council said there has been a significant increase in the number of people exercising their pets.

The council’s rangers said all dog owners must remember while they are exercising their dog, their furry companions must be on a lead and under effective control when not in leash-free areas.

Lismore’s leash-free areas include the fenced areas at Hepburn Park and Victoria Street Bridge near the boat ramp, and the not-fenced area at the former Gas Works Reserve off Keen Street and Elizabeth Gardens between High St and Leicester Street.

Failure to have your dog on a lead when not in off-leash areas may result in a minimum fine of $220.

The council said there has also been a large increase of dogs roaming in the Lismore Local Government area, and pet owners are reminded that their dogs must be securely contained within their yard at all times.

The council said if rangers collect a roaming dog and it is conveyed to the Lismore Pound it must be microchipped and have lifetime registration before it can be released.

The cost of microchipping is $42 and NSW lifetime registration costs vary for eligible pensioners with a desexed dog $25, non-pensioners with a desexed dog $58 and $210 for an un-desexed dog.

There is also a maintenance pound fee of $46 per day while the dog is in the pound.

Lismore City Council is urging all owners to be a responsible owner and keep your pets contained to ensure not only they are safe but also the community.