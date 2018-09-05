Dog owner ripped off after beach mauling

Beverley Dobie has had to fork out more than $700 in vet fees after her dog, Bella, was attacked by another dog at an on-leash beach on the Coast.

A BUDERIM grandmother has thanked the quick-thinking actions of her son-in-law for saving her beloved dog's life after a brutal attack on an on-leash beach.

Beverley Dobie was walking her dog, Bella, on Buddina Beach with her daughter, son-in-law and 15-month-old grandson on Saturday morning when they were approached by a "big brown dog" that was off-leash.

"Just as the fellow who owned the dog said 'it's OK, he's friendly', his dog latched hold of my dog around the neck and lock-jawed on it," Ms Dobie said.

Her son-in-law and the other dog's owner tried to no avail to pry its teeth from the 10-year-old maltese-cross's neck, leading Ms Dobie's son-in-law to use an unusual tactic.

"I found out later that he had stuck his finger up the bum of the other dog," she said.

"He didn't know how the dog was going to react, he just heard that this was something that could work. And it did, because the dog immediately released.

"In situations like that there's split-moment decisions that you've got to make, and he made the right decision. I think he saved my dog's life."

The family immediately exchanged details with the dog's owner and rushed Bella to Greencross Vets at Kawana.

"The compassion and the dedication that they had there was amazing," she said.

Maltese-cross Bella received 20 stitches after the attack on Buddina Beach. Warren Lynam

It wasn't until they arrived at the vet that they realised the owner had given them a fake phone number, leaving Ms Dobie with a $760 bill for Bella's surgery.

The dog needed 20 stitches - both internal and external - for the wound, which was 10cm long and 5cm deep.

"It was a major, major surgery that she had, and they (vets) reduced the price as much as they could because they knew what the circumstances were," she said.

Ms Dobie said the owner of the other dog should have been responsible for paying for the surgery.

"Will he take responsibility and put his dog on the leash, or does he continue doing what he's doing?" she said.

What worried Ms Dobie the most about the incident was that her grandson was sitting just one metre away.

"What if the dog was approaching a child? Kids can be unpredictable," she said.

She said she wasn't sure if she would ever walk Bella on the beach again.

"The reason I go to an on-leash beach is because it's safer," she said.

"I'm scared to go back there again, and I don't know how Bella would react. It's going to have a long-lasting effect."