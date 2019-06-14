Dog owner alert: Outbreak of deadly parvovirus

DEALY DO VIRUS ALERT: After a dog suffering from the Parvovirus, Byron Shire is urging all pet owners to ensure their best friend is inoculated against this too-often deadly disease.

IF YOU own a dog and live in the Byron Shire, you should check your pet's vaccination record, as there has been an outbreak of the highly infectious parvovirus.

Byron Shire Council's director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said an animal infected with the parovirus disease was recently discovered in the Ocean Shores area.

Parvovirous is a viral disease affecting dogs, which can be transmitted via faeces or even contaminated footwear, clothing, bedding, food and water bowls and toys.

Ms Burt said a local vet notified the council of the infected dog, which sadly had to be put down.

"There is a vaccine for parvovirus which is very effective and I urge all dog owners to make sure their pet vaccinations are up-to-date,” she said.

"Parvovirus is a terrible illness for a dog to get - it attacks their gastrointestinal tract and bone marrow and causes vomiting and severe diarrhoea which can quickly lead to dehydration.”

Ms Burt said the treatment was often very expensive so prevention is better than a cure.

"I urge people to get their animals vaccinated to stop it spreading,” she said.

"Some dogs may not display all the symptoms so pet owners, especially those in the Ocean Shores area, who notice a change in their animal's heath should go straight to their local vet.”

Pet owners are warned to keep an eye on their dogs, looking for symptoms of parvovirus including: