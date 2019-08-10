Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A newly renovated house burnt down in Loganholme on Curve Ave. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
A newly renovated house burnt down in Loganholme on Curve Ave. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
News

Dog miraculously found unharmed inside burnt down home

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
10th Aug 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWLY renovated house has burnt down in Loganholme.

Firefighters arrived at the Curve Ave home about 11am but couldn't save the home.

Neighbour's said a family with young children escaped, but a dog was missing.

As smoke blanketed the Drews Road side of Loganholme, a man out looking for the lost pet said it was a black "kelpie-like" dog.

Hours later, a female dog named Henretta was found hiding under the cushions on a couch inside the house, unharmed.

The family cat, Boots, is still missing.

The man said he heard a bang earlier this morning and thought the wind had blown a neighbour's door shut.

Jarrod Barlow, 28, said his mother Lee Ellison, owned the house but wasn't home at the time.

He said a house guest was the only one home at the time.

"I was on my way to work when mum rang me and said the house was on fire so I'd better come home," he said.

"I didnt think it was as bad as it was, but she was in hysterics so that made me believe her."

The plasterer, who said he was in shock, was not yet aware of the cause of the blaze.

"I've heard a TV exploded and caused the fire, but not 100 per cent sure," he said.

Mr Barlow's 12-year-old brother, Jaxon Sillars, said all he had left was his phone and the clothes he was wearing.

More Stories

burnt down family fire home

Top Stories

    Murdered or missing? Daughter still hopes for answers

    premium_icon Murdered or missing? Daughter still hopes for answers

    News IT'S been 26 years since Bronwyn was last seen at her Lennox Head home.

    Teens plead guilty despite claim of 'unnecessary force'

    premium_icon Teens plead guilty despite claim of 'unnecessary force'

    Crime One of the girls spat in the face of an officer during the arrests

    How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

    premium_icon How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

    News Love Your Bookshop Day is the perfect time to celebrate reading

    Learner drivers can now take driving test in Kyogle

    premium_icon Learner drivers can now take driving test in Kyogle

    Council News There's no need to travel if you're taking your driving test