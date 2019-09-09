Dog found with horror skin condition

A RESCUED dog is recovering at Cairns' RSPCA shelter after being surrendered with a shocking skin condition.

The dog, named Jean Bob, was rescued from Yarrabah last Thursday by volunteer organisation FNQ Bush Dogs and Pups and taken to an Earlville vet for treatment.

The dog surrendered to RSPCA Cairns has been diagnosed with chronic generalised dermatitis.

The dog was later taken to the RSPCA with inflamed lesions to its head and body.

RSPCA Cairns has confirmed the case is being investigated.

It said two independent veterinary examinations had confirmed the dog was suffering from a severe skin condition.

Initially it was feared the dog had been scalded by hot oil.

The dog is currently in the care of RSPCA Cairns.

The dog's condition has been diagnosed as chronic generalised dermatitis (demodectic mange) and it's hoped the animal will make a full recovery.

Localised demodectic mange is likely to resolve itself, which happens in about 90 per cent of cases.

But for severe generalised cases, long-term dog medications may be necessary to control the condition.

Jean Bob will remain in the care of the Cairns RSPCA Animal Shelter and will be rehomed once his recovery is complete.

Animal Justice Party's Joanne Webb said the organisation is calling for reform of Queensland animal protection laws.

Aware of the plight of Jean Bob Ms Webb said "it really does show we need to do more and we need stronger laws".

"It really is difficult when we see acts of cruelty like this it really is heartbreaking," she said.

Advocating for mandatory sterilisation and tougher penalties Ms Webb said the ongoing issue of animal cruelty is widespread in Queensland.

"We really want to stop this. I have seen some of the images and any animal is cruelty is shocking. It difficult to see," she said.

The Queensland Government, clamping down on animal cruelty, will host a parliamentary hearing into Agriculture and Other Legislation Amendment Bill on Friday.

Included in the bill is the Animal Care and Protection Act.

The purpose of the bill, in part, is to "empower animal welfare inspectors to enter premises without a warrant to help abandoned animals" and to "clarify the duty of care in regard to animals in hot vehicles".