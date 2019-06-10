Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cruelty probe after dead dog found in river

by Jasmin Lill
10th Jun 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

 

THE RSPCA have appealed for anyone who might recognise this dog to contact them after it was found dead in the Brisbane River today.

A spokeswoman said the male dog was found in the water tied up with rope that was attached to a concrete brick near the Goodna boat ramp.

She said investigators believe the brindle Staffordshire terrier cross died by drowning.

The RSPCA has appealed for help to find who did this to a dog found in the Brisbane River.
The RSPCA has appealed for help to find who did this to a dog found in the Brisbane River.

"We're appealing for anyone with information or CCTV who may be able to help to come forward, or who saw a person with a dog matching that description in the area," she said.

Investigators took a photo of the dog at the Goodna boat ramp where it was found today.

"It's a horrible image that no-one should have to see. We can't imagine what that dog went through," she said.

A woman took to Facebook to say her nine-year-old son had make the shocking discovery while he was fishing.

Anyone with information should phone 1300 ANIMAL or email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au

animal abuse brisbane river crime dog abuse editors picks goodna rspca

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Missing teen's last known moments

    premium_icon VIDEO: Missing teen's last known moments

    News THE Belgian teenager was last heard from on May 31 at Byron Bay.

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Frightening moment that two boats capsized on bar

    premium_icon Frightening moment that two boats capsized on bar

    News VIDEOS: Lucky escape after boats overturn on treacherous bar

    Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests

    premium_icon Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests

    Crime A vial of purple liquid and magic mushrooms were found