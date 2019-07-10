Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Toowoomba dog found starving to death, June 27
News

Dog found starving to death in a Toowoomba home

10th Jul 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON JUNE 27 RSPCA inspectors found Ava staving to death in a Toowoomba home.

She was so malnourished she could not stand or walk.

"If our inspectors had not been alerted to her condition it is likely she wouldn't have lasted another day," an RSPCA spokesman said.

"Ava was hospitalised and our veterinarians are hopeful that she will make a full recovery."

The investigation into Ava's condition is ongoing, with inspectors likely to start proceedings against those responsible in the coming weeks.

Ava was found starving to death in a Toowoomba home on June 27.
Ava was found starving to death in a Toowoomba home on June 27. RSPCA

"It is disheartening to think that any human can let an animal reach the point of starvation," the spokesman said.

"Anyone who sees animals like this is urged to contact the RSPCA 24/7 on our Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625)."

The good news is Ava will soon be ready for a new, and loving home .

If you would like to help animals like Ava visit rspcaqld.org.au to learn ways to support the RSPCA cause by fostering, adopting, donating, volunteering and more.

More Stories

animal cruelty animal rescue rescue pets rspca
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Who will win Origin? Carney and Lyon spill the beans

    premium_icon Who will win Origin? Carney and Lyon spill the beans

    Rugby League FORMER NRL stars and NSW State of Origin representatives Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon name their keys to victory against Queensland in the decider tomorrow night.

    Party calls for 'total overhaul' of NSW Firearms Registry

    premium_icon Party calls for 'total overhaul' of NSW Firearms Registry

    Politics "Nothing short of a full independent inquiry is needed.”

    A fishy excuse leads to drug charges

    premium_icon A fishy excuse leads to drug charges

    Crime Police were a bit unsure what kind of fish he was trying to catch

    Unlicensed driver leads police on drug-fuelled pursuit

    premium_icon Unlicensed driver leads police on drug-fuelled pursuit

    Crime The driver allegedly attempted to throw his drugs out the car window