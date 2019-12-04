Menu
Crime

Dog fight: Brute’s bloody attack on woman’s pet

by Georgia Clark
4th Dec 2019 11:26 AM
POLICE are on the hunt for a man and his pet mini-schnauzer after he launched into a brutal assault on a woman's dog, knocking out its front teeth.

Sootie the dog was left howling in pain after the sickening attack in the Sydney CBD overnight.

 

Sickening attack.. Police want to talk to this man. Picture: NSW Police.
Its owner had been sitting on a bench in the Rocks at the corner of Argyle and Kent Street with her two dogs - Sootie and Timmy - at 10pm when she was suddenly approached by the stranger walking his schnauzer.

The man, aged in his 60s, approached the woman before his dog began viciously growling and barking at her dogs.

Sootie then growled back at the schnauzer and the man violently lashed out, kicking the dog in the face, knocking out its front teeth.

A confrontation broke out between the man and woman and the man then grabbed the woman's phone, throwing it on the ground and stomping on it before fleeing.

Police are now asking the public for assistance following the attack, releasing images of a man 170cm tall with ginger/grey hair, a medium build and black clothes.

Anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the attack is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

