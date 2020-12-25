Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.
News

Dog bites woman on face at Amamoor

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 10:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.

The woman, in her 50s, suffered the injuries at a private residence in the Mary Valley township about 8pm.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 8 Gympie nights out that went horribly wrong

* REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

* 'Misconception': CEO says repeal not about developers first

* OPINION: Why wildfire charges shouldn't detract from inquiry

* 15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

amamoor ambulance dog bite dog bite on face mary valley
Gympie Times

Just In

    Teenager missing for Christmas

    Teenager missing for Christmas
    • 25th Dec 2020 10:35 AM
    Man dies after police chase

    Man dies after police chase
    • 25th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

        Premium Content Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

        News BOM’s experts weigh in on what weather to expect this Christmas period.

        Police sacrifice turkey to manage tourists flying in

        Premium Content Police sacrifice turkey to manage tourists flying in

        News Extra police have been assigned to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport as thousands...

        Holiday guide to lighting the barbie without the fireys attending

        Premium Content Holiday guide to lighting the barbie without the fireys...

        News FIREFIGHTERS want you to enjoy your camping, caravanning or outdoor cooking safely...

        YOUR SAY: Should euthanasia be voluntary?

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Should euthanasia be voluntary?

        News Our readers had no shortage of opinions on the controversial issue.