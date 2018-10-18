Dog assaults, child porn among man's 214 charges

A Northern Rivers man is facing a host of charges, including bestiality and producing child porn.

A BANGALOW man facing more than 200 charges, including accusations of bestiality and producing child porn, remains behind bars.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 42, has been charged with a total of 214 offences spanning from 2009 to 2017.

This includes 19 charges of bestiality, allegedly involving dogs at Mr Sellenthin's Bangalow home.

He is also facing a large number of charges of producing child abuse material, stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or other harm, break-ins at homes and aggravated indecent assault on a person with a disability along with larceny and thefts from homes.

Mr Sellenthin has been accused of stealing a significant amount of underwear and swimwear from homes in the Byron Bay area.

According to court documents, this included "37 pairs of women's and children's underwear and swimwear" from one Byron Bay house on January 1, 2012.

He allegedly stole 16 pairs of underwear and swimwear from another home on January 1 the previous year.

The dogs he is accused of assaulting include a golden retriever and a "dark short haired canine".

When the matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, legal aid solicitor Rachael Thomas said Mr Sellenthin was still in custody and was not required to appear via video link.

DPP prosecutor Dannielle Collin said the police brief of evidence had been finalised.

"I understand that the brief is now complete," Ms Collin said.

"It's a joint application for a lengthy adjournment period given the number of charges."

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the matter until January 23, 2019.

Mr Sellenthin is expected to appear via video link on that day.