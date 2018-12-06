Dog and cat mixed up in alleged Gympie screwdriver stabbing
"SO I don't get bail your honour?" a young Gympie man accused of a screwdriver stabbing asked in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
"You're too much of a danger," magistrate Chris Callaghan told Byron Adrian Orr-Harris, 25, who is charged with unlawful wounding on October 5.
Gympie Magistrates Court had been told Orr-Harris had attempted to stab a friend's dog with a screwdriver and had then stabbed his friend in the thigh.
"It's more than bizarre," Mr Callaghan said.
"His wounding of (a person) over what appears to be a dog attacking a cat is something we need to protect the community from," he said, remanding Orr-Harris in custody until February 4.