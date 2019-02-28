Does this Ballina road need more attention?

BALLINA Shire Councillors will this week consider whether a key Cumbalum road is being maintained well enough.

According to a report from the council, engineering staff have been "responding regularly to requests for works or increased service levels" on Deadmans Creek Rd.

"Some of the proponents requesting this work have not been satisfied and have been very critical of the responses from our technical staff," the report said.

"It is the role of Councillors to determine how council's resources are to be allocated throughout the community.

Deadmans Creek Road was initially the sole entrance to the Ballina Heights and Cumbalum Estates from Tamarind Drive.

The road was expected to be superseded by Ballina Heights Drive in the Ballina Heights Estate, but this new road was relocated.

The report indicated the main issues "causing significant angst amongst the residents" were inadequate street lighting at the intersection with Tamarind Drive, inadequate maintenance of vegetation between Summerhill Crescent and Deadmans Creek Rd and motorists speeding along Deadmans Creek Rd.

Staff have recommended that councillors note the current street lighting program does not include the Tamarine Dr intersection, add that existing maintenance is "cost effective and reasonable based on council resources".

The report said police enforcement was the "preferred action to mitigate speeding drivers" on the road.

Staff also recommended the council write to Roads Minister Melinda Pavey: "expressing our frustration with the lack of a reasonable response from the RMS in respect to mitigating the flood impacts on the Ballina Heights (and) Tamarind Drive roundabout".

They recommended the council seek an "urgent meeting" with the Minister "to determine how the flood impacts are to be rectified and funded".