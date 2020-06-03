Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of man building a house.
Generic photo of man building a house.
News

Does the local building industry require stimulus?

Rebecca Fist
3rd Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIRECT cash grants for home renovations are expected to be the cornerstone of a multibillion-dollar building stimulus package the government is set to announce in a bid to rescue the housing construction ­industry and save tens of thousands of jobs.

So, how is the Northern Rivers building industry faring?

There are mixed reports.

Ballina Shire Council has been inundated with development applications - an indication of a healthy industry.

Ballina’s mayor David Wright said the industry was strong, with large developments under way at Lennox Head and Skennars Head.

“I don’t know about every single builder but there’s a lot of land being developed,” Cr Wright said.

He said government stimulus would help elderly people who need alterations to their homes, and local shops that stock building materials.

“The reason most of our shops are doing okay is that builders still have employment,” Cr Wright said.

“A lot of elderly people would benefit from putting in disabled facilities.”

Ben Lynch who specialises in kitchens and cabinetry in Lismore said the workload hasn’t dropped off amid the global pandemic.

“We haven’t been struggling for work,” Mr Lynch said.

“From what I know everyone’s going pretty well but I do know a few people who felt the initial impact.”

Meanwhile, Sherilee Matthews from Lickiss Fabrications in Lismore expects the workload to decline in the coming months.

Her company supplies glass and aluminium products to the area.

“What we’re seeing is a downturn, but it’s not too bad, a lot of the builders had work going already,” Ms Matthews said.

“We’re not quoting as much as we used to.

“The fear is when the work runs out, when JobKeeper finishes, that’s when we might be hit the hardest.”

Ms Matthews, who has retained all of her staff, welcomed the prospect of economic stimulus for the industry.

“Any stimulus would help builders, that’s a good thing, quotes are not coming through like they used to,” she said.

The package is due to be signed off this week by cabinet’s­ ­expenditure review committee.

building industry coronavirusnorthernrivers federal government stimulus package northern rivers business northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Kmart hack we need to stop

    Kmart hack we need to stop
    • 3rd Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why owners of iconic cafe are closing their doors

        premium_icon Why owners of iconic cafe are closing their doors

        News “IT’S just shifting focus. It’s not even remotely a bad thing, it’s more exciting.”

        10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        premium_icon 10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        News We talk to locals about the tornado that destroyed their village

        Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        premium_icon Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        News Mum of four spent 22 years in the Army, now she has a new challenge

        Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit faces court

        premium_icon Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit faces court

        News SHE was one of three young adults charged over the alleged incident, which took...