Does the ferry cost too much?

THE president of the Ballina Peninsula Residents Association, David Felsch, believes Ballina could be at risk of losing the Burns Point Ferry if more people do not use it.

They do not use it, he said, because of the high cost of a season pass: "It's becoming elitist".

"The returns are less because they're charging more," said Mr Felsch, who was under the belief the ferry was running at a $400,000 deficit.

Mr Felsh is advocating for lowering the ferry fee, in order to make it more attractive for recreational users, and his association has set up an online survey which members would like all Ballina residents to complete at ballinapeninsula.org.au.

"I need people to do the survey so we've got a broad enough data collection so council can make a good decision," Mr Felsch said.

A Ballina Shire Council representative confirmed the ferry was running at a loss, but not to the tune of $400,000.

"Historically the ferry operates at a loss of approximately $200,000-plus each year," the representative said.

"The ferry is not a risk of closing. It's an important means of access for South Ballina residents."

Passenger figures for nine months between July 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 include: 42,169 occasional daily car users, 92,306 season ticket car users and 1302 walkers who travel free of charge.

The council has proposed an increase in the pensioner concession from 30 per cent (2017/18) to 50 per cent in 2018/19.

Historically the annual operating cost of the Burns Point Ferry averages about $650,000.

Mr Felsh said he believed the ferry operational costs could be cheaper and cited examples of other ferry services which were tendered out.

"I just think there's no strategy and it's going south real fast," he said.