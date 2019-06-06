Does Lismore-Bangalow Rd need an upgrade?

A truck driver has died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra.

THE death of a driver on our roads has rocked the community once more, as many people take to social media to share their condolences.

Overnight, a 49-year-old Coffs Harbour truck driver lost control of his vehicle in a fatal crash near Bangalow. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause for the crash, after an eastbound semi-trailer, carrying timber, left the Lismore-Bangalow Rd and rolled between Bangalow and Nashua.

Lismore-Bangalow Rd was closed in both directions for nine hours, while debris was cleared and crime-scene officers conducted investigations.

While investigations continue, Tweed Byron Police District Detective Inspector Kehoe urged motorists to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions.

"The message we want to put out is, drive to the conditions," he said.

"If it is raining, overcast or slippery surfaces, reduce your speed and always where your seatbelt."

Meanwhile, people have shared their condolences with the man's family and friends on social media.

Louisa Kitchener paid her respects by writing "driver your shift is over, condolences to his family and friends".

Amanda Eve Platz wrote: "I'm so sorry to hear that another is gone. Condolences to the family, friends and all involved".

But Sharon Olive raised the issue of how yet another person has died on Lismore-Bangalow Rd.

"That road has taken too many lives too soon, drive carefully," she said.

In October, 2018, a 27-year-old woman was killed in a car crash along Bangalow Rd, less than a month after a 50-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in September, 2018.

