Does coffee stout sound like your idea of heaven?

Seven Mile Brewing Company co-owner Matt Wilson helping to put the final touches on the new business located in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

LOVE coffee and beer? How about coffee and beer together?

If that has your taste buds watering, then the newest beer on offer from Seven Mile Brewing Co might be for you.

Recent Independent Beer Awards gold medallist, Matt Wilson has teamed up with Ballina coffee roaster, Yosir Le Cerf, from Old Quarter Coffee Merchants to bring beer and coffee lovers a coffee stout.

Matt and Yosir are both passionate about their craft and share a commitment to sourcing quality ingredients.

"We're really stoked about this collaboration. Matt is a master at his craft and I think we've both really enjoyed learning about each other's different techniques and methods," Yosir said.

Matt agreed he's appreciated learning more about the art of roasting, although he wanted to work with Old Quarter because of their social business model focused on supporting their farming partners in Southeast Asia.

"We knew we wanted to work with a local coffee company because there is a fair amount of quality roasters in the area but Old Quarter are not only producing a coffee that people love, they are 100 per cent Direct Trade coffee which is totally unique in the area," Matt said.

The local lads are part of a growing number of young entrepreneurs starting businesses in the Southern Cross Industrial Estate and they say that it's rewarding being able to support other local business to grow.

"This area is known for supporting local and we're no different. If you have quality just around the corner it makes sense to work together."

You can try the aptly named "Full O'Beans" Coffee Stout at Seven Mile Brewing Co.

Open Wednesday - Sunday, 12noon - 6pm. 188-202 Southern Cross Dr, Ballina.

To find out more, go to www.oldquartercoffee.com.au or https://www.sevenmilebrewing.com.au/.