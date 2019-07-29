Does city chic or country charm win you over?

New edition of Town Mouse, Country Mouse by Libby Walden & Richard Jones, published by Caterpillar Books.

Who didn't love the book Town Mouse, Country Mouse as a child? I spied a new edition now displayed front and centre in the window of one of Sydney's smarter book stores.

It made me think of something I have long pondered: how does the life we lead and the homes we live in differ from the country to the city?

While I come from Australia's largest city, I made the classic, cliched sea change more than a decade ago.

Today, just as I once did, most of my friends live in terrace houses, with a few residing in larger homes, plus a couple of friends live in apartments.

While charming and to my eye sophisticated, living in a terrace house represents a life where property - that is, space - is at a premium.

In terms of style, there's no doubting that city homes embrace cutting-edge technology with gusto. "Hey Siri, play Spill That Wine by Michael Hutchence.”

The spooky flip side of this technology was illustrated when I was having a conversation with a friend and Siri interpreted my words as wanting to hear "jazz”. While convenient, even amusing, Siri can be a little spooky to a Luddite mouse like myself.

I noticed art features prominently in city homes. But art in the city often needs to offer a financial return.

Essentially I could personally surmise that homes in the country feel and look less formal. The edges of country homes are softer and the style choices of the inhabitants appear to be driven more by emotions than the practical choices made by town mouses.

And upon returning to my humble country home, I would say sublimely welcoming.