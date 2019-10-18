DODGY TATTS: Best worst tattoos revealed

LIVING in the Northern Rivers there is a pretty high chance you've got a tatt, have a friend with a tatt or are dating a tattoo enthusiast.

And if you do, have or are, there's an even higher chance it's a bad one.

There's been some stunners that have made the cut, particularly the hilarious home-done disasters, from a bloke who got "cocaine cowboy” permanently inked in sketchy handwriting to another who misspelt 'Straya'.

Now The Northern Star is looking for the Northern Rivers Worst Tatt.

We put out a call this week to see if we could find it and the entries came flooding in.

Check out our awesomely bad picture gallery of all our submissions so far right here.

Our panel of s--t tatt experts have now narrowed down the entries to our Top 15, where you can vote for the best, worst one.

Feast your eyes on their glorious non-glory and cast your vote!

The Northern Rivers' Worst Tatt: Our Top 15