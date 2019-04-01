Dodgers hold on for grand final victory

Dodgers Demons after winning its softball grand final at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday.

SOFTBALL: As Rous Warriors and Dodgers Demons took to the diamond, the skies opened and the rain started to fall in the Far North Coast Division Red grand final.

Dodgers opened the scoring with Belinda Stratford, her daughter Brooke Wilson and Kayleen Shailes all clearing the infield to score two runs.

Rous scored three runs with safe hits to Tanya Batmen-Harris and Libby Cramp and combined with two dropped catches by Demons proving costly to their side.

Demons were disciplined in the batter's box, going into the second and despite Esther Denning getting all three out from strike outs for Warriors, Dodgers scored three runs with Stratford and Wilson getting their team across home plate. Tight fielding by Dodgers hampered Rous's attack and kept them scoreless, giving Dodgers a 5 to 3 lead.

Two brilliant rundown plays from Dodgers pitcher Kayleen Shailes saw her catch Cramp between first and second base trying to advance Rous's runner on third and later in the game catching Wilford after Cramp again tried to advance the runner home, saw Shailes turn her attention to the lead runner for the tag out.

Going into the final dig of the game, Dodgers led 6-5.

A fast-moving ball to centrefield saw Dodgers Luke Zimmermann up on first.

Wilson pushed him to third base with a long hard hit to the outfield. Shailes popped up a fly ball into the waiting hands of Denning for the first out.

Louis Siverwright slammed the ball through left field, scoring both runners.

At three runs behind, Rous had to fire with the bat.

An error at second saw Roslyn Forbes scuttling to first base.

Denning hit straight to Bronwyn Gibson at first base who calmly stepped on the base for the out.

Batman-Harris hit straight back to Shailes who threw the ball to first for the second out.

However, two muffed fly balls in a row saw Forbes scoring and runners on third and second bases and Rous looking at levelling the game.

It was all over after Wilson, fielding the ball at third base, threw the batter/runner out at first, giving Dodgers an 8-6 win and the title.