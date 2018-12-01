Dodgers Demons to give Casino Cougars a run for their money

CLOSE CALL: Ballina base runner Jodi Knight slides into home plate as Rous Rangers catcher Jakira Tomiello attempts the tag.

CLOSE CALL: Ballina base runner Jodi Knight slides into home plate as Rous Rangers catcher Jakira Tomiello attempts the tag. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

COMING off a huge win over Workers Wild Turkeys, Dodgers Demons will hope their good continues when they take on Casino Cougars in Far North Coast softball today.

Dodgers attacked from the outset last Saturday, hitting the ball hard and forcing errors in the Workers field and if they can repeat that they will give Casino a run for their money.

Christine Rose continues to pitch consistently and is well supported by catcher Louis Sivewright.

The experience of Rose, Kayleen Shailes and Belinda Stratford adds depth on the diamond and with the bat.

Junior players Sivewright, Luke Zimmermann and Brooke Wilson combine well with their older counterparts and the more games they play together, the stronger the team becomes.

Casino have had several wins, emerging as a contender for the Division 2 premiership.

Sister and brother duo Mikayla and Lachlan Coe are a part of that - both are home run hitters, quick around the bases and solid fielders.

Jade Pop, Talarra Berry, Country Connell and Emma Shields are in good form and this game could go down to the last pitch.

Ballina Hammerheads play Rous Warriors and will look for big games from pitcher Hannah Graham and sisters Jody Sutor and Jody Knight.

Hammerheads are improving and this weekend the tide could turn their way.

Rous have been unstoppable in recent weeks with Esther Denning's pitching causing havoc among opposition batters, backed up by exceptional fielding with minimal errors.

Their hitting is also strong and they have come up with a number of home runs.

Hammerheads will need to be at their best but could cause an upset if they can control the Warriors batters.

Other Division Red games today, Byron Redsox and Goonellabah Gunnas go head to head in what should be a tight game; Rous Rangers should account for Woodburn Wonders; and Ballina Sharks will look for an early game when they take on Workers Wild Turkeys.

In Division Grey, Rous Rogues play Workers Mighty Ducks and Rous Rascals take on Ballina Gummies.