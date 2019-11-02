Menu
Eden Crawford-Harriman is creating a web series exploring the talented artists living on the Northern Rivers.
Documentary paints picture of region's artistic diversity

Marc Stapelberg
by
2nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A NEW web series exploring the contemporary art of regional towns, in particular the Northern Rivers and Lismore, has been launched in conjunction with Arts Northern Rivers.

The five-part series explores the art of five artists, most of whom live in Lismore, with everything on show from ritualistic electronic music soundscapes and performance art, to an art theorist working on their honours, a creator exploring transhumanism concepts with wearable art and body modification illustrations and digital manipulations, to an artist spray-painting murals in Keen St.

Filmmaker Eden Crawford-Harriman created the Little Big Town series out of a love for fellow artists he had met in the region.

"Growing up here and seeing how creative this region is and seeing that there are a lot of fantastic artists in small communities like this that are producing works of art on different mediums was inspiring,” he said.

"And seeing that they are creating work on par with what is coming out of galleries in the city and seeing there is little to no exposure here I felt an interest in documenting that.

"Especially after meeting them and going into their houses and seeing all of this art that is just sitting in their house that no-one gets to appreciate.”

