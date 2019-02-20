Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. lenetstan
News

Doctor's tips on how to avoid heart attacks

Mark Zita
by
20th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS are urging Gladstone to keep up with healthy activity after a high amount of heart attack symptoms.

From August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, 378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.

Of those, 179 were admitted to hospital, with five transferring to another facility.

Director of Medicine Dr Darren Bowles said people should start with the basics.

"Smokers must kick their habit and everyone would benefit from a healthy balanced diet," Dr Bowles said.

Regular exercise can also reduce risk. "Even 10 minutes of exercise daily has been shown to be beneficial,he said.

People with a family history are asked to see their GP for regular monitoring.

gladstone region heart attacks queensland health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Disaster recovery a marathon not a sprint'

    premium_icon 'Disaster recovery a marathon not a sprint'

    News AFTER a traumatic experience, it's OK to cry and services exist to help people recover.

    Health watchdog investigating UM-linked practitioners

    premium_icon Health watchdog investigating UM-linked practitioners

    Health The complaint was sparked by alleged code of ethics breaches

    Residents support buffer zone for village

    premium_icon Residents support buffer zone for village

    News Buffer zone a "genuine issue” with people in Wollongbar.

    • 20th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    A new Ms Fisher will be on telly this week

    premium_icon A new Ms Fisher will be on telly this week

    TV A sequel to Bangalow producer's hit TV series

    • 20th Feb 2019 12:00 PM