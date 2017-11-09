Lismore doctor to stand trial over sex assault allegations

THE trial of former Lismore gynecologist Glenn Allan Taylor over more than 60 indecent and sexual assault charges will take place in Sydney after a court heard it would likely take a "very long time".

Taylor, 62, was present in the District Court public gallery this morning flanked by multiple barristers.

He stands accused of 46 counts of aggravated indecent assault and 23 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Nine of the charges are still progressing through the Local Court.

The court heard this morning there were a total of 38 alleged victims in the case.

Taylor's legal counsel informed Judge Dina Yehia the trial would take a "very very long time".

In response, Judge Yehia agreed to adjourn the matter.

"Due to the length of the trial the matter will have to proceed in Sydney," Judge Yehia said.

She adjourned the matter to November 24 in the District Court in Sydney for mention.

"I will excuse him from appearing on that date if legally represented," Judge Yehia noted.

"Bail is to continue."

Taylor was arrested in November last year and initially charged with four counts of indecent assault and one count of aggravated sexual assault, which related to complaints by three former patients.

More alleged victims came forward to police in subsequent months after they appealed for information.

There are now 38 alleged complainants, and Dr Taylor is charged with a total of 69 counts of aggravated indecent and sexual assault.

The allegations date from 1992 up until March 2016.

He has relocated from Richmond Hill in Lismore to Southport on the Gold Coast since his arrest.

He has yet to indicate how he will plead to the charges.