Doctor performs abortion on wrong woman

A six-week pregnant woman went to a clinic expecting a nutritional injection, but instead she underwent an abortion.

A DOCTOR performed an abortion on the wrong woman as staff failed to check her identity.

The woman, who was six weeks pregnant, arrived at the clinic in Seoul, South Korea, expecting a boost of nutritional supplements on August 7, The Sun reported.

The woman, from Vietnam, had just been told she was pregnant on the day she went to the clinic, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Her doctor prescribed her with a nutritional injection, and she was expecting to receive it in the delivery room of the clinic.

But hospital staff apparently mixed up her records, so she was injected with anaesthesia as they failed to confirm her identity.

The woman believed she had received the right injection and did not question the doctor when he proceeded to perform the abortion.

It has not been confirmed what type of abortion she received, but it is thought to have been surgical, as she was given anaesthetic.

The following day, the woman returned to the hospital, complaining of bloody discharge.

She was then told her baby had been aborted.

The Gangseo Police Station has confirmed the doctor and nurse are under investigation on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in injury.

A spokesman said: "The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault."

Abortion is illegal in South Korea, but that is set to change on December 31, 2020.

Women who have abortions can be fined and taken to prison.

Doctors who perform the procedure can also face jail but will be exempt if the procedures are carried out for pregnancies as a result of rape or incest or if the pregnancy is threatening a mother's life.

Around 50,000 abortions were carried out in South Korea last year, its Health Ministry reported. But it could be as high as one million.

